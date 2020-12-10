Left Menu
NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi signs with DME Sports Academy in Florida

NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi has signed with the DME Sports Academy, a prep school in Florida, becoming the fourth male student-athlete from the training centre to commit to a high-school or college basketball program in the US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:18 IST
NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi has signed with the DME Sports Academy, a prep school in Florida, becoming the fourth male student-athlete from the training centre to commit to a high-school or college basketball program in the US. Negi joined the NBA Academy India, an elite basketball training centre for the top prospects from across the country, in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The 18-year-old shooting guard from Roorkee has been part of multiple basketball development camps organized by the NBA, including the 2017 and 2018 NBA Academy Games and 2017 NBA Asia Pacific Camp in China.

''This opportunity with DME Sports Academy will be a new challenge for me, and I am optimistic that it will add new dimensions to my game,'' said Negi. ''I would like to thank the coaching staff at NBA Academy India and my fellow teammates who pushed me to become a better version of myself every day,'' he added. Head coach Post-Graduate Basketball Wesam Alsous was delighted with the signing. ''At its core, DME Academy represents the opportunity for personal growth. No matter what each student-athlete has set for a personal goal, it's our mission to help them achieve that goal.'' ''We are excited to work with Riyanshu this winter/spring on campus,'' he added.

