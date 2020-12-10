Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-man SC East Bengal hold Jamshedpur, pocket first point after three losses

SCEB coach Robbie Fowler criticised the referees decision for the second yellow on Lyngdoh and said the standard needs to improve.I tried speaking to the official but they simply didnt listen.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:03 IST
10-man SC East Bengal hold Jamshedpur, pocket first point after three losses

SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, here on Thursday. SCEB's Eugeneson Lyngdoh was given the marching orders following a second yellow card in the 25th minute but their defence led by Hero-of-the-Match Mohammed Irshad stayed compact and foiled every attempt of the Red Miners.

After three losses on the trot, laggards SCEB finally opened their account as they now have one point from four matches, while JFC moved to fifth place with six points from five games. SCEB coach Robbie Fowler criticised the referee's decision for the second yellow on Lyngdoh and said the ''standard needs to improve''.

''I tried speaking to the official but they simply didn't listen. It's ridiculous. The standard of refereeing needs to improve. We felt as if we were playing against 12 players,'' the Liverpool legend said at the post-match interaction. He, however, seemed happy to have secured a point.

''For a team playing with 10 players we were resolute. We fully deserved the point,'' he said lauding his defence. Fresh from a stunning win over ATK Mohun Bagan, the Nerijus Valskis-led JFC attack struggled to find the net on multiple occasions, while the woodwork denied them twice.

The match ended with both the teams on 10 men when JFC's Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off following a second yellow in the 90+2nd minute after his tackle from behind against Jacques Maghoma. SCEB were dealt a big blow in the 25th minute when they were reduced to 10 players after Lyngdoh was sent off following two yellow cards in space of four minutes.

The midfielder swung his foot and got a faint touch to take down Alexandre Lima, which prompted the referee to dish out a second yellow card. The Red Miners had the first opportunity at goal in the sixth minute but Aniket Jadhav's shot ballooned over the post from close range.

In the 38th minute, the Red Miners were inches away from scoring from a Monroy corner that found Stephen Eze near the goal post, but the header hit the crossbar. Then in the 68th minute, Alex Lima's faced a similar fate when his shot came off the woodwork.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Perturbed by fake news Adani Group writes to government, seeks stringent action against wrongdoers

Adani Group has written a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad over a planned attempt to malign the reputation of the prominent business houses through fake news on Twitter to systematically wreak havoc even as t...

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid new Cabinet picks

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. ...

Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate. The huge replica with the message Please for...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.The long-anticipated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020