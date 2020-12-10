Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:24 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender after he tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple tests, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton, who was replaced at last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix by fellow Briton George Russell, had already arrived in Abu Dhabi after completing quarantine in Bahrain, Mercedes added. Russell will now return to Williams for the weekend.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds protests in Bengal against attack on Nadda's convoy

BJP activists blocked roads in the city and various districts of West Bengal on Thursday in protest against the attack on the convoy of the partys national president J P Nadda in South 24 Parganas district. Protests were held at Dorina cros...

Perturbed by fake news Adani Group writes to government, seeks stringent action against wrongdoers

Adani Group has written a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad over a planned attempt to malign the reputation of the prominent business houses through fake news on Twitter to systematically wreak havoc even as t...

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid new Cabinet picks

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. ...

Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate. The huge replica with the message Please for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020