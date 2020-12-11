Left Menu
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Sociedad and Young Boys squeeze into Europa League last 32

The Spanish side appeared to heading out as they trailed to Piotr Zielinski's 35th minute effort for Group F leaders Napoli but their late leveller earned them runners-up spot. AZ Alkmaar would have finished above Sociedad with a win away to bottom club Rijeka but lost 2-1 as Ivan Tomecak scored for the hosts in added time to earn their only win.

Real Sociedad's Willian Jose snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw at Napoli as they squeezed into the Europa League last 32 on Thursday. The Spanish side appeared to heading out as they trailed to Piotr Zielinski's 35th minute effort for Group F leaders Napoli but their late leveller earned them runners-up spot.

AZ Alkmaar would have finished above Sociedad with a win away to bottom club Rijeka but lost 2-1 as Ivan Tomecak scored for the hosts in added time to earn their only win. Swiss club Young Boys sealed their place in the knockout round as they beat visiting Romanians Cluj 2-1 in a dramatic Group A clash at the Wankdorf Stadium.

It was a white-knuckle ride though as Cluj, who needed a win to leapfrog Young Boys, went ahead in the 84th minute through Gabriel Debeljuh. But the hosts scored twice in stoppage time through Jean-Pierre Nsame and Gianluca Gaudino to sneak the win which meant they finished runners-up behind AS Roma, whose 3-1 defeat at CSKA Sofia was of no consequence.

Norwegian side Molde also booked their last-32 slot as they drew 2-2 at Rapid Vienna who could have overtaken them. Captain Wolff Eikrem scored twice for Molde who finished second in Group B behind Arsenal who won 4-2 at Dundalk to finish with a maximum 18 points.

