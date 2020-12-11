Left Menu
Golf-Olson aces on way to early clubhouse lead at U.S. Women's Open

The 28-year-old American started her day on the back nine and raised her arms in triumph after hitting the hole in one on the par-three 16 at Cypress Creek - one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Course because of reduced daylight. She finished the day with a four-under par 67 and a one-shot clubhouse lead.

Updated: 11-12-2020
American Amy Olson's bid for her maiden major got off to a solid start as a hole in one and three birdies gave her the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas on Thursday. The 28-year-old American started her day on the back nine and raised her arms in triumph after hitting the hole in one on the par-three 16 at Cypress Creek - one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Course because of reduced daylight.

She finished the day with a four-under par 67 and a one-shot clubhouse lead. Last year's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno was one shot behind Olson, with a bogey on the par-four 14th the only blemish in three-under par 68 at Cypress Creek.

The U.S. Women's Open, which was rescheduled from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is celebrating its 75th year and nine of the top 10 players in the world rankings are in the field. Twice major winner Brittany Lincicome started strongly with a three birdies but slipped down the leaderboard after a double-bogey on the final hole at Jackrabbit, ending the day on one-under-par.

South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun's title defence got off to a disappointing start as she made three bogeys en route to a 73 at Cypress Creek.

