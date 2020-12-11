Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-I can't keep all my players happy, says Mourinho

A player on the bench who realises all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy," Mourinho said. Alli was linked with a move away from Spurs in the close season and could look for a transfer in next month's window to boost his chances of making England's Euro 2020 squad.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 05:28 IST
Soccer-I can't keep all my players happy, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur may be flying high in all competitions but the Portuguese coach conceded that he is unable to keep all of his players happy with England forward Dele Alli not getting any minutes in their Europa League win on Thursday.

Spurs beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 to seal top spot in their group but Alli was not one of the five substitutes used and midfielder Harry Winks, making a rare start, walked straight down the tunnel when he came off for Tanguy Ndombele in the second half. "How can I keep them all happy? I don't think they're all happy at all, that's the nature of football, I can no make miracles," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"I told the players if they're not subbed on just go for a hot shower," the Portuguese said in reference to Winks. "I told every player that left the pitch to go because when the weather is cold I prefer they go to the dressing room and have a shower," Mourinho later clarified.

"Winks decided to go and I am happy with that because I am the one that told him to do it." Spurs head into Sunday's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace top of the standings and have not lost since the opening day of the season.

However, Alli has been a peripheral player this campaign, making only two appearances in the league, and the 24-year-old looked a frustrated figure on a chilly evening in north London. "Let's not run away from reality. A player on the bench who realises all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy," Mourinho said.

Alli was linked with a move away from Spurs in the close season and could look for a transfer in next month's window to boost his chances of making England's Euro 2020 squad.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan prosecutors to indict man over arson attack on Kyoto Animation - Kyodo

Japanese prosecutors will indict a man suspected of killing 36 people and injuring dozens in an arson attack at an animation studio last year on murder and other charges, Kyodo News reported, citing unidentified investigative sources. Shinj...

Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinas Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governo...

UK retail industry warns of higher food prices with no EU trade deal

With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britains retail industry repeated a warning on Friday that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreeme...

UK's test and trace system must improve, watchdog says

Britains COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the governments spending watchdog said on Friday.The National Audit Office repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020