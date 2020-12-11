Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Sharma clears fitness test at Bengaluru's NCA

Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test series against Australia starting December 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:17 IST
Rohit Sharma clears fitness test at Bengaluru's NCA

Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test series against Australia starting December 17. Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour. He is also out of reckoning for the first two Tests but can now be there for the last two games.

''Rohit has cleared the fitness Test and will soon be flying out to Australia,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who is entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.

Rohit is expected to fly out in the next couple of days and will have to undergo 14 days of hard quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (Jan 7 to 11) and Brisbane (Jan 15 to 19)..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Test

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit, virus worries weigh on European shares; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, setting up to end an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal as well as stalled U.S. stimulus measures. ...

China detains Chinese Bloomberg news staffer in Beijing, Bloomberg says

Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese staff member who works for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, Bloomberg reported on Friday.According to the report, Haze Fan was seen being escorte...

Resource mobilization key to Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery says AfDB President

Africas recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on the continents ability to mobilize resources, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said on Wednesday.Adesina was speaking during the Nobel Week Dialogue, a prelude to...

Sterling slides as no-deal Brexit fears build

Sterling skidded lower on Friday and implied volatility surged as markets increasingly priced the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union at the end of the month with no trading arrangements in place.Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020