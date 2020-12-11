Bumrah notches maiden first-class 50 in pink-ball warm-up
The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194..PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A here on Friday. With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it. The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.
Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194..
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Siraj
- Bumrah
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Will Sutherland
- Indian
ALSO READ
Shami, Bumrah might be rotated during white-ball series, hints Kohli
Ind vs Aus: Bumrah and Shami's workload will be managed, says Kohli
Cricket-Bumrah's struggles highlight India's bowling woes
Hardik, Bumrah pull one back for India, Australia win series 2-1
No captain in world cricket would give Bumrah two-over opening spell: Gambhir