BBL 10: Pakistan pacer Rauf to play for Melbourne Stars in Jan

Melbourne Stars have announced that Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be available for the club in January for the Big Bash League season 10. The confirmation of the dates of South Africa's first tour to Pakistan since 2007 paved the way for Rauf to rejoin the club where he made his name.

"Rauf is expected to arrive in early January and be available until the start of February," the club said. Rauf made global cricket headlines in his debut season, taking 20 wickets in 10 matches, including a memorable hat-trick against the Sydney Thunder and five wickets against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Uncapped by Pakistan at the beginning of last season, Rauf was called into the national side in January and made his debut in a T20I against Bangladesh. He has since played 8 T20Is and two ODIs after being called up for national duties. "I'm very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again. It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can't wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully, we can put in some big performances this season," Rauf said.

Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey welcomed Rauf's return. "Haris was one of the best stories of last season and made an incredible contribution for us. His energy was fantastic for the team and we're really pleased to have him coming back. Haris gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace," Hussey said. (ANI)