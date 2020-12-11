The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 1 of second practice match between India and Australia A in Sydney. *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderbad FC in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD ROHIT Rohit clears fitness test at NCA, to leave for Australia on Dec 14 New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will leave for Australia on December 14, three days before the start of the marquee Test series against the world's number one team. SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS Would not be surprised if Tests against India get a little fiery: Cummins Adelaide, Dec 11 (PTI) Australia's top pacer Pat Cummins on Friday said matches in the upcoming Test series against India could get ''a little fiery'', reflecting their intense rivalry in a far cry from some friendly banters that marked the preceding limited overs leg.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-KOHLI Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time: Chappell Adelaide, Dec 11 (PTI) Batting great and former India coach Greg Chappell has called Virat Kohli the ''most Australian non-Australian'' cricketer of all time and thanked the sport's ''most important'' figure for championing the cause of the Test format with his ''all-out aggression''. SPO-CRI-CLARKE-CUMMINS Clarke backs Cummins to succeed Paine as Test skipper Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke is hopeful of pace spearhead Pat Cummins succeeding Tim Paine as the country's Test leader when the veteran's reign comes to an end.

SPO-LIFT-CAMP National weightlifting camp to be shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for two months New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has decided to shift the national camp from Patiala to Mumbai for two months, starting December 21, to ensure that lifters train in higher temperatures that are anticipated at next year's Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-MILESTONE Bumrah notches maiden first-class 50 in pink-ball warm-up Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-GREEN Green suffers concussion after being hit on the head by Bumrah's drive Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) Australia Test hopeful all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game against India here on Friday. SPO-CRI-KUMBLE-DRAVID Kumble says tough ask without Kohli if India don't win pink-ball Test; Dravid asks who will do a Pujara? New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) If India don't land the first punch by clinching the opening day-night Test against Australia, the going will get very tough for the visitors in the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, feels former national coach Anil Kumble.