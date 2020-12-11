Left Menu
Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderbad FC in Margao.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-LD ROHIT Rohit clears fitness test at NCA, to leave for Australia on Dec 14 New Delhi, Dec 11 PTI Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will leave for Australia on December 14, three days before the start of the marquee Test series against the worlds number one team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:15 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 1 of second practice match between India and Australia A in Sydney. *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderbad FC in Margao.

SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS Would not be surprised if Tests against India get a little fiery: Cummins Adelaide, Dec 11 (PTI) Australia's top pacer Pat Cummins on Friday said matches in the upcoming Test series against India could get ''a little fiery'', reflecting their intense rivalry in a far cry from some friendly banters that marked the preceding limited overs leg.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-KOHLI Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time: Chappell Adelaide, Dec 11 (PTI) Batting great and former India coach Greg Chappell has called Virat Kohli the ''most Australian non-Australian'' cricketer of all time and thanked the sport's ''most important'' figure for championing the cause of the Test format with his ''all-out aggression''. SPO-CRI-CLARKE-CUMMINS Clarke backs Cummins to succeed Paine as Test skipper Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke is hopeful of pace spearhead Pat Cummins succeeding Tim Paine as the country's Test leader when the veteran's reign comes to an end.

SPO-LIFT-CAMP National weightlifting camp to be shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for two months New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has decided to shift the national camp from Patiala to Mumbai for two months, starting December 21, to ensure that lifters train in higher temperatures that are anticipated at next year's Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-MILESTONE Bumrah notches maiden first-class 50 in pink-ball warm-up Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-GREEN Green suffers concussion after being hit on the head by Bumrah's drive Sydney, Dec 11 (PTI) Australia Test hopeful all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game against India here on Friday. SPO-CRI-KUMBLE-DRAVID Kumble says tough ask without Kohli if India don't win pink-ball Test; Dravid asks who will do a Pujara? New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) If India don't land the first punch by clinching the opening day-night Test against Australia, the going will get very tough for the visitors in the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, feels former national coach Anil Kumble.

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Wheat sowing up 2.53 pc so far: Govt

Area sown to wheat, the main rabi crop, has increased marginally by 2.53 per cent to 254.73 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2020-21 rabi season from 248.44 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, according to the Agriculture Ministry. Rab...

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines are for national authorities to review, the World Health Organization said on Friday in response to questions about Britain warning people with a history of anaphylaxis to avoid the Pfizer-BioNTech...

UNESCO & others join forces to ensure girls’ education amid COVID-19

None of us are equal until all of us are equal, said Sewanatu, a girls rights activist from Sierra Leone during the Pan-African launch of Building Back Equal Girls Back to School Guide.UNESCO, the African Union, Malala Fund, Plan Internatio...

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr via QIP; LIC largest investor

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore equity capital by issuing over 19 crore shares to eligible investors. LIC emerged as the largest investor in the banks qualified institutional placement QIP is...
