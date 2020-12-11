Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan had discussed with PCB options of pulling out of NZ tour: Misbah

Obviously these were not normal circumstances and we discussed with the cricket board options but in the end we decided that now that we have already been in New Zealand for so long we must remain and finish the tour, Misbah said when asked if the option of returning home was discussed while the team was in quarantine.Having completed their 14-days quarantine in Christchurch, the Pakistan players and officials are now in Queenstown to prepare for their T20 series against New Zealand beginning on December 18.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST
Pakistan had discussed with PCB options of pulling out of NZ tour: Misbah

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Friday said Pakistan had discussed with PCB the option of pulling out of New Zealand while they were in managed isolation but the players and officials decided to complete the tour. Pakistan's tour of New Zealand for three T20Is and two tests starting next week was thrown into doubt when eight of the Pakistan party tested positive for COVID-19, and some breached the health protocols.

The New Zealand health authorities had revoked the team's exemption to train in smaller groups after the third day in isolation following the breach. ''Obviously these were not normal circumstances and we discussed with the cricket board options but in the end we decided that now that we have already been in New Zealand for so long we must remain and finish the tour,'' Misbah said when asked if the option of returning home was discussed while the team was in quarantine.

Having completed their 14-days quarantine in Christchurch, the Pakistan players and officials are now in Queenstown to prepare for their T20 series against New Zealand beginning on December 18. Misbah said the team is now getting back to normalcy after facing a lot of difficulties in the 14-days quarantine.

He said the situation got worse because of the positive tests and some unintentional minor breaches when the players reached Christchurch. ''We are a bit unlucky we couldn't start training after three days,'' he said.

''But in the end we have to make up for lost time and we are now on a mission to play good cricket and win here,'' he added. The former Pakistan skipper also said that if international cricket has to happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic then players and officials will have to make sacrifices.

''If we have to co-exist with COVID-19 and also ensure cricket is played then all teams have to give sacrifices like we did here. ''We are here to support international cricket in difficult times so that cricket fans and people get to see cricket and some entertainment.'' But Misbah hoped that cricket boards would work on how to make life easier for players in coming series if the Covid-19 situation continued in coming months. ''It is a great stress mentally on the players who are the main stakeholders of the sport and from what I know cricket boards are already working on ways to ease things for us.'' Misbah feels New Zealand will be tough opponents at home with their battery of pacers but said Pakistan too have a strong bowling attack and they will put up a strong challenge to the hosts.

''New Zealand in their own conditions are very strong as they know the grounds angles and pitches they have advantage. They also have a very good pace attack and some bowlers like Ferguson bowling around 150 KPH,'' he said. ''But even we have couple of bowlers like Naseem, Hasnain, Haris, Wahab who clock around 150KPH and above and Shaheen (Shah Afridi) is also nippy at his peak. So I think if our batsmen face a challenge against their pace bowlers it is the same for them.'' He also said that it will be a challenge for the Pakistani batsmen but hoped they would respond to the challenge. Misbah also said that he was happy with the progress shown by Babar Azam as captain.

''He will improve and I think we will develop a good understanding and relationship. Easier to work with a captain who is there in all three formats.'' PTI Cor ATK ATK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wheat sowing up 2.53 pc so far: Govt

Area sown to wheat, the main rabi crop, has increased marginally by 2.53 per cent to 254.73 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2020-21 rabi season from 248.44 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, according to the Agriculture Ministry. Rab...

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines are for national authorities to review, the World Health Organization said on Friday in response to questions about Britain warning people with a history of anaphylaxis to avoid the Pfizer-BioNTech...

UNESCO & others join forces to ensure girls’ education amid COVID-19

None of us are equal until all of us are equal, said Sewanatu, a girls rights activist from Sierra Leone during the Pan-African launch of Building Back Equal Girls Back to School Guide.UNESCO, the African Union, Malala Fund, Plan Internatio...

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr via QIP; LIC largest investor

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore equity capital by issuing over 19 crore shares to eligible investors. LIC emerged as the largest investor in the banks qualified institutional placement QIP is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020