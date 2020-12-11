Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tour match: Pacers hunt Australia A down to put India in driver's seat

The batsmen might have floundered, but the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Bundled out for 194 in their first essay, the Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:54 IST
Tour match: Pacers hunt Australia A down to put India in driver's seat
Indian players celebrate a wicket. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The batsmen might have floundered, but the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Bundled out for 194 in their first essay, the Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day. It was all about the Indian pace bowlers firing in unison. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32. But unfortunately for him, there was no support whatsoever from the other end as even all-rounder Cameron Green who hit a century in the last warm-up game had to be substituted after he was hit on the head by a straight drive from Bumrah. His concussion substitute Patrick Rowe remained unbeaten on seven as Joe Burns failed to open his innings. This after he managed scores of 4 and 0 in the previous game in Adelaide. Earlier, it was all about Bumrah as he turned out to be the surprise package with the bat for the visitors in the second session. With the Australia A bowlers sending the Indian top-order back in the opening session itself, Bumrah (55*) combined with Mohammed Siraj (22) to put on 71 for the last wicket as the visitors finished on 194.

Using the long handle to great effect, Bumrah hit his maiden first-class fifty and his knock came from just 57 deliveries as he hit two sixes and six boundaries. Siraj on the other hand played second fiddle as his 22 came off 34 balls with one six and two boundaries. For Australia, Sean Abbott (3/46) and Jack Wildermuth (3/13) were the stars with the ball. Australia A all-rounder Green had to leave the ground after a straight drive from Bumrah's bat burst through his hand to hit the former on his head. It looked more of a precautionary step as he walked off without too much discomfort with the medical team.

Opting to bat first after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, the Indian batsmen put up a dismal show as they were left reeling at 111/6 at the end of the opening session with Wildermuth bagging three wickets. Even though Prithvi Shaw (40 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (43 off 58 balls) looked good, their lack of application in the long format is something that is a worry for sure. Having both done the hard yards, it was important for them to play themselves in. While Shaw and Gill failed to capitalise on a good start, Hanuma Vihari (15), Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) just couldn't get going as the Australia A bowlers looked to make hay with the newish pink ball.

Brief Scores: India 194 (Bumrah 55*; Wildermuth 3/13); Australia A 108 (Saini 3/19, Shami 3/29) (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo DSouza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Ko...

Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020