Stokes, Archer rested for England's Test tour of Sri Lanka

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been rested for England's tour of Sri Lanka as they named a 16-man squad for the Test series on Friday. England and Sri Lanka will play two Tests which begin from January 14.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:14 IST
England all rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer. Image Credit: ANI

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been rested for England's tour of Sri Lanka as they named a 16-man squad for the Test series on Friday. England and Sri Lanka will play two Tests which begin from January 14. The England series against Sri Lanka was postponed in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rearranged tour will now be held behind closed doors in Galle. Rory Burns too will miss the red-ball tour as his wife is expecting their first child during the second week of January.

Ollie Pope, who is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan, will join the squad and continue his rehab in readiness for the four-match Test series against India starting in February. "The England national selectors have named a 16-strong squad and seven travelling reserves for the men's Test tour of Sri Lanka," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

"The national selectors will provide a block of rest for all multi-format players at various points over the winter period," it added. After Sri Lanka, England will lock horns in a four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Archer and Stokes will return for England in the red-ball series against India.

England Test Squad: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi. (ANI)

