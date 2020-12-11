England's Tour of Sri Lanka: Stokes opts out, Archer rested for two-Test series

Left Menu
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently grieving the loss of his father, and exhausted fast bowler Jofra Archer were left out of the 16-member England squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Updated: 11-12-2020
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently grieving the loss of his father, and exhausted fast bowler Jofra Archer were left out of the 16-member England squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, both Stokes and Archer are expected to be back for the high-octane series against India beginning in February next year.

England team is expected to depart for Sri Lanka on January 2. The visitors will play two Test matches behind closed doors at Galle International Cricket Stadium from January 14-18 and January 22-26. Veteran keeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow also features in the squad which also has Jos Buttler and Ben Foakes in its ranks.

Essex youngster Dan Lawrence is the only rookie face in the squad and has been included after he garnered the experience of playing 74 first-class games. England Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

