Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:37 IST
Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka. Image Credit: ANI

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the report of which came out positive.

The all-rounder, who is ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, will miss the cricket action in Chitwan which gets underway on Saturday. "Having got mild symptoms, I isolated myself from the team over last two days and as I lost my smell and taste since yesterday evening, I conducted my PCR test this morning and the report has come out as Covid-19 positive. I am currently under home isolation and will be following," Khadka tweeted.

"All the guidelines as per the doctors. Unfortunately will be missing the cricket action in Chitwan starting tomorrow so would like to wish everyone my best wishes ahead for the Gautam Buddha Cup," he added. Last month, Nepal skipper Gyanendra Malla, along with batsman Rohit Paudel and vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee have all tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive results were announced by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CNA) ahead of the start of a national team training camp in Kathmandu. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal has not played any ODIs since February after hosting Cricket World Cup ODI League Two tri-series ODIs against Oman and the USA. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

