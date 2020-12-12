Left Menu
Motor racing-Verstappen on pole at last for Red Bull in Abu Dhabi

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:42 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized his first pole position of the year in the last qualifying session of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Valtteri Bottas qualified alongside the Dutch driver on the front row for Mercedes, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying third on his return from a one-race absence due to COVID-19.

