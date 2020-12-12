ISL 7: Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare set to join East Bengal

SC East Bengal are set to have the services of Nigerian junior international and former Wolves striker Bright Enobakhare. Enobakhare's entrance will be a big boost for the red and gold brigade as they have failed to register a win so far. Speaking to ANI, sources in the known confirmed the development.

The Nigerian is expected to head to India at the earliest and enter the bio-secure bubble after completing quarantine formalities. The debut season of ISL has been a disaster for East Bengal. Robbie Fowler's side has lost three of their four matches while one ended in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday.

Despite creating chances, SCEB are yet to score this season, having the second-worst shot accuracy in the league (20.51 per cent). They have taken just 17 shots from inside the box (second-lowest in the league). The side is currently languishing at the bottom of the ISL table. After Thursday's game, coach Fowler had said that he feels his side is playing against 12 men in every game. The Liverpool legend said that no decisions were going their way and it felt East Bengal were playing against 12 men rather than 11.

"We are always trying to use all the players at our disposal. We never had a pre-season, we are massively behind everyone in terms of being ready. It has been tough for our players. We feel we are playing against 12 men in every single game. It worked well for us and we defended really well," Fowler said in the post-match press conference on Thursday. Last week, Fowler had reiterated his stand and asked for the inclusion of VAR in ISL.

"I am going to say yes. Referees might need a bit of help, I know they are doing a tough job," he had said. East Bengal will next lock horns with Hyderabad FC on December 15. (ANI)