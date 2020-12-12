Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare set to join East Bengal

SC East Bengal are set to have the services of Nigerian junior international and former Wolves striker Bright Enobakhare.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:31 IST
ISL 7: Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare set to join East Bengal
Nigerian junior international Bright Enobakhare. Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal are set to have the services of Nigerian junior international and former Wolves striker Bright Enobakhare. Enobakhare's entrance will be a big boost for the red and gold brigade as they have failed to register a win so far. Speaking to ANI, sources in the known confirmed the development.

The Nigerian is expected to head to India at the earliest and enter the bio-secure bubble after completing quarantine formalities. The debut season of ISL has been a disaster for East Bengal. Robbie Fowler's side has lost three of their four matches while one ended in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday.

Despite creating chances, SCEB are yet to score this season, having the second-worst shot accuracy in the league (20.51 per cent). They have taken just 17 shots from inside the box (second-lowest in the league). The side is currently languishing at the bottom of the ISL table. After Thursday's game, coach Fowler had said that he feels his side is playing against 12 men in every game. The Liverpool legend said that no decisions were going their way and it felt East Bengal were playing against 12 men rather than 11.

"We are always trying to use all the players at our disposal. We never had a pre-season, we are massively behind everyone in terms of being ready. It has been tough for our players. We feel we are playing against 12 men in every single game. It worked well for us and we defended really well," Fowler said in the post-match press conference on Thursday. Last week, Fowler had reiterated his stand and asked for the inclusion of VAR in ISL.

"I am going to say yes. Referees might need a bit of help, I know they are doing a tough job," he had said. East Bengal will next lock horns with Hyderabad FC on December 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947

France recorded 13,947 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from the previous daily tally of 13,406, according to data published on a government website.The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 ...

BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

The ruling Bodoland Peoples Front BPF and the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC polls in Assam, officials said. The BPF is...

Tripura govt will deal with insurgents with a firm hand : Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Debs warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by...

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britains fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence MOD said. The move drew ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020