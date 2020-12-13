Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zelarayan double as Columbus thump Seattle 3-0 to win MLS Cup

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 10:17 IST
Soccer-Zelarayan double as Columbus thump Seattle 3-0 to win MLS Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lucazelarayan31)

Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan scored in both halves to help Columbus Crew seal their second MLS Cup title with a 3-0 victory over defending champions Seattle Sounders at the Mapfre Stadium on Saturday.

The 1,500 fans in attendance were treated to a breathtaking display of attacking soccer from the hosts, who took the lead in the 25th minute when Seattle keeper Stefan Frei failed to keep out Zelarayan's sweetly struck volley. Zelarayan turned provider for the second, bringing the ball down on the edge of the box and finding Derrick Etienne Jr., who unleashed a curling effort past Frei into the far corner.

Seattle had mounted a spectacular comeback from two goals down in the Western Conference Final against Minnesota but there were no similar heroics on Saturday as Zelarayan netted his second in the 82nd minute after neat wing play from Luis Diaz. Caleb Porter's side had not conceded a goal in their last 210 minutes of playoff action heading into the final and once again held firm in face of a late Seattle onslaught to become the seventh team to win multiple MLS Cups following their triumph in 2008.

"I'm over the moon. We wanted this from day one and we finally got it," Columbus midfielder Gyasi Zardes said. Defender Jonathan Mensah dedicated the victory to the home fans, saying: "A huge thank you to our fans. We are so grateful for their support and their love."

Seattle failed to add to their championships of 2016 and 2019 but coach Brian Schmetzer said he was proud of his side's efforts this season. "I just want to congratulate Caleb and Columbus. That was a very good performance," Schmetzer said. "I'm very proud of the season, not the last game, but the season that my squad put together.

"They worked hard. They fought until the end, but they came up short tonight. In the long run in the bigger picture, I think there's certainly a lot of success that follows this franchise and we hope to continue that."

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki set to reenter diesel segment next year: Sources

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI is looking to enter the diesel segment once again next year as the vertical continues to draw a lot of customers especially in the high selling SUV and multipurpose vehicle segments, as ...

Thermal coal imports at major ports dip 17 pc to 48 MT in Apr-Nov: IPA

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India, with thermal coal imports at 12 major ports falling by 17.22 per cent year-on-year to 48.16 million tonnes MT in April-November, according to the ports...

Macro situation very uncertain, economy to shrink by 10pc in FY21: Pronab Sen

Indias current macroeconomic situation is very uncertain and the countrys GDP could contract closer to 10 per cent in the current fiscal, former chief statistician Pronab Sen said on Sunday. In an interview with PTI, Sen said that although ...

EPFO likely to credit 8.5pc interest on EPF for 2019-20 by Dec

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees provident fund EPF accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December. Earlier in September this year, the Emplo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020