Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Cup winner Paolo Rossi's funeral held in Vicenza

PTI | Vicenza | Updated: 13-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 10:25 IST
World Cup winner Paolo Rossi's funeral held in Vicenza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paolo Rossi's former teammates served as pallbearers at the funeral of the 1982 World Cup hero, who died Wednesday at the age of 64. Only 300 people were allowed into the cathedral in Vicenza on Saturday because of coronavirus restrictions but thousands had paid their respects to Rossi in the preceding days when his coffin was placed in a viewing room at the Stadio Menti.

The day was made even more traumatic for Rossi's wife, Federica, as Italian media reported that she discovered their home had been burglarized while she was at the funeral. Italian national daily Gazzetta dello Sport said that she came back from the service to find the house in disorder and that valuables had been stolen although the most important items of soccer memorabilia linked to Rossi's career had not been taken.

Rossi had a remarkable career comeback, leading Italy to the World Cup title after returning from a suspension following a betting scandal in 1980. He later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country. Rossi's former teammates from the winning World Cup squad carried the coffin into the cathedral, led by Marco Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini and accompanied by Rossi's son, Alessandro.

Rossi's shirt from the World Cup was laid on top of the coffin. ''I haven't lost just a teammate but a friend and a brother,'' Cabrini said at the service.

''Together we fought, won and sometimes lost, always getting back up after disappointments. ''We were part of a group, that group, our group ... I already miss you, your comforting words, your quips and your stupid jokes.'' Former soccer players Roberto Baggio and Paolo Maldini also attended, as did the president of the Italian soccer federation. Rossi's body will be cremated on Sunday.

There will be a minute's silence before all Serie A matches this weekend and the players will wear a black armband. Rossi was the top scorer with six goals at the 1982 World Cup. The striker netted the opener in Italy's 3-1 victory over West Germany in the final, held in Madrid.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki set to reenter diesel segment next year: Sources

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI is looking to enter the diesel segment once again next year as the vertical continues to draw a lot of customers especially in the high selling SUV and multipurpose vehicle segments, as ...

Thermal coal imports at major ports dip 17 pc to 48 MT in Apr-Nov: IPA

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India, with thermal coal imports at 12 major ports falling by 17.22 per cent year-on-year to 48.16 million tonnes MT in April-November, according to the ports...

Macro situation very uncertain, economy to shrink by 10pc in FY21: Pronab Sen

Indias current macroeconomic situation is very uncertain and the countrys GDP could contract closer to 10 per cent in the current fiscal, former chief statistician Pronab Sen said on Sunday. In an interview with PTI, Sen said that although ...

EPFO likely to credit 8.5pc interest on EPF for 2019-20 by Dec

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees provident fund EPF accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December. Earlier in September this year, the Emplo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020