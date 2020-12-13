We gave away goalscoring opportunities: Neuer after draw against Union Berlin

After witnessing a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said his side "gave away goalscoring opportunities" to the opponents and his team will have to be "careful" going into the next games. "We didn't look so good in one or two situations and gave away goalscoring opportunities. But we could also have scored at the death and come away with a 2-1 win," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

"You can concede a goal through a set-piece, but I think there were too many counter-attacks against us. We have to be careful for the next games. Union is a difficult team to play against. As a goalkeeper, it's always annoying when you concede goals," he added. During the match, Grischa Promel scored the opening goal to put Union Berlin ahead in the fourth minute. Robert Lewandowski scored the equaliser in the 67th minute and the match concluded on the same.

Also, Lewandowski made his 200th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich during the match and the goal he scored in the clash was his 175th Bundesliga goal since he joined the German club. Bayern Munich holds the top spot on the Bundesliga table with 24 points from 11 games. The club will now take on Wolfsburg in the competition on Thursday. (ANI)