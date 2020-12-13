Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babar's ouster a major setback for us: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar

Pakistans bowling coach Waqar Younis on Sunday termed the ouster of top batsman and captain, Babar Azam, from the upcoming T20 series in New Zealand a big blow to the touring side. Waqar admitted that Babars absence will have an impact on Pakistans chances of winning the three-match series.There is no doubt that Babar is one of the best players in the world now in any format.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:17 IST
Babar's ouster a major setback for us: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis on Sunday termed the ouster of top batsman and captain, Babar Azam, from the upcoming T20 series in New Zealand a big blow to the touring side. Waqar admitted that Babar's absence will have an impact on Pakistan's chances of winning the three-match series.

''There is no doubt that Babar is one of the best players in the world now in any format. So it is a major setback for us. Other teams are scared of him,'' Waqar said from New Zealand during a media interaction with Pakistani journalists. ''It is unfortunate that it (injury) happened at the wrong time, just at the stroke of the the series starting.'' Azam sustained the injury on his right thumb at Queenstown during Pakistan team's practice session.

Waqar, however, insisted that such things were part and parcel of the sport and it is now an opportunity for others to step up and make use of the opportunities. Waqar said that with Babar not available, the management will have to shuffle the batting order and revisit the combinations.

He also admitted that the players are slowly getting back to normal cricket after their long quarantine period in Christchurch. He said the quarantine had hampered the team's preparations.

''I know the circumstances are not normal for us due to Covid-19 and teams are facing problems on tours. But we all have got to deal with this and it is our job to get the best out of players,'' he said.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP lodges complaint against Kerala CM for announcing free Covid-19 vaccine amid local body polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the code of conduct amid local body elections and promising voters of free Covid-19 vaccine, s...

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.A t...

Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam touris...

Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020