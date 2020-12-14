Cricket-NZ beat West Indies by innings and 12 runs in second test, clinch series

New Zealand took a little over an hour to wrap up a comprehensive innings and 12 runs victory in the second test against West Indies on the fourth day at the Basin Reserve on Monday to seal a 2-0 series sweep. The tourists resumed on 244-6 with captain Jason Holder on 60 and Joshua Da Silva on 25 but were dismissed for 317 midway through the first session, still 12 runs from making the hosts bat again after they scored 460 in their first innings.

New Zealand dismissed the visitors for 131 in their first innings early on Sunday and captain Tom Latham had little hesitation in enforcing the follow on. The home side also won the first test in Hamilton by an innings and 134 runs.

The victory put New Zealand level with Australia on 116 points at the top of the International Cricket Council test rankings and they moved to third in the table for the World Test Championship final at Lord's next year. The start of play on Monday was delayed for 20 minutes due to light rain falling in central Wellington but Tim Southee struck early when he bowled Holder for 61 on the eighth delivery of the day.

Alzarri Joseph then provided some fireworks for the small crowd with three fours and two sixes, before Southee had him caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 24 to leave the visitors on 282-8. Da Silva managed to secure his first test half century but was trapped in front lbw by Neil Wagner for 57 before Shannon Gabriel was bowled by the left-armer for a duck to end the match.

New Zealand now move to Auckland for the first of three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan on Friday.