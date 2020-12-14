Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL 10: Alex Carey joins Adelaide Strikers' squad for Launceston trip

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will face Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide Strikers' return fixture in Launceston on Tuesday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:41 IST
BBL 10: Alex Carey joins Adelaide Strikers' squad for Launceston trip
Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (Photo/ Adeaide Strikers Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will face Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide Strikers' return fixture in Launceston on Tuesday. Barring an international call-up, Carey will be available for the remainder of Big Bash League season 10.

Carey, the club's vice-captain, will take the leadership reins while Travis Head competes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting Thursday in Adelaide. The elite left-hander last month signed a four-year deal to remain with the Strikers, in a huge coup for the franchise.

He boasts an enviable record; Carey is the team's third-highest run-scorer with 1,163 runs from 35 matches including one century and six half-centuries. Strikers lost to Hurricanes by 11 runs in their opening match of the season on Sunday at Blundstone Arena, a game which was nearly stolen thanks to a record 61-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Daniel Worrall and Danny Briggs (35 not out). Worrall middled the ball throughout his innings, recording the highest score for a number eight in BBL history with his unbeaten 62.

Pacer Worrall said the addition of Carey will boost the side. "It's such a great experience for our players to go with the Australian team because they can't not learn from that experience," he said before the team departed for Launceston.

"Having guys like Kezza in the Aussie set-up, Travis Head at the moment, when they come back they're much better players - a lot calmer around the group and they've always got a point to prove," Worrall added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP's idea of amending the national anthem is 'narrow': Adhir Ranjan to PM Modi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Subramanian Swamys letter concerning the replacement of some words in the national anthem by the one composed and sung by Late Netaji Subhash Chand...

Mumbai to receive rain for next 24 hours

Mumbai city and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain duri...

"Ongoing search and rescue operations", says authority on abducted students in Nigeria

The authorities in Nigeria have stepped up their efforts to rescue the students who were abducted by the gunmen in Nigerian hostels, according to a report by Business Recorder.The assault was reportedly observed in Katsinas school, the home...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020