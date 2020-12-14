Left Menu
ICC Rankings: Australia edge out Kiwis at number one spot on decimal points

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday clarified that Australia are still at the top of Test rankings and the Tim Paine-led side is ahead of New Zealand on decimal points.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:44 IST
Australia Test team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday clarified that Australia are still at the top of Test rankings and the Tim Paine-led side is ahead of New Zealand on decimal points. New Zealand won the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs. After the win, New Zealand also reached the mark of 116 points and everyone anticipated the Kiwis being the joint-holder of number one ranking along with Australia in the Test format.

However, taking to Twitter, ICC's official handle clarified that Australia are still at the top and New Zealand are at the second position based on decimal points. "It's neck and neck at the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings. Australia are still No.1 with 116.461 rating points. New Zealand are just behind with 116.375," ICC tweeted.

Virat Kohli-led India are at the third spot in Test rankings with 114 points while England and Sri Lanka are at the fourth and fifth position. South Africa (sixth), Pakistan (seventh), West Indies (eighth), and Bangladesh (ninth) make up the latter half of the rankings.

After winning the two-match Test series against West Indies, the Kiwis also toppled England at the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. On Sunday, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was asked how it would feel if his side becomes the number one ranked team in the Test format.

"Obviously, it will be a tremendous achievement. But, one of those things that is grafted over many seasons and the way, looking back at last five-six years, Test cricket is my favourite format. What we have been able to achieve at home, and some special wins overseas as well, that has been amazing," said Boult in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of BlackCaps. "If we reach the number one ranking, it would be nice to reflect on the work that has been done over the last few seasons. It would be a pretty special achievement in my opinion," he added.

New Zealand will next lock horns against Pakistan in the two-match series, beginning December 26. On the other hand, India and Australia will also square off in a four-match Test series, beginning December 17. (ANI)

