Rugby-All Blacks paired with France in 2023 World Cup pools

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:53 IST
Three-times winners and perennial favourites New Zealand will face hosts France in the pool stage of the 2023 World Cup, but both teams will be confident of advancing after landing Italy as the third seed in the group when the draw was made on Monday.

Holders South Africa were grouped with Ireland and Scotland while 2019 runners-up England face the tricky challenge of Argentina and Japan. Wales, Australia and Fiji are the top three sides in the other pool.

