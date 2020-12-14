FACTBOX-Rugby-Reaction to the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Following is a selection of quotes following the draw on Monday for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France: French President Emmanuel Macron

"France is a rugby loving country. We are preparing for this event at a very tough time. The nation is behind France. Everyone is suffering at the moment with us. The COVID-19 crisis is terrible. "In 2023, we want to offer the best of France: the French way of life - friendliness, gastronomy, parties and culture."

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont "COVID-19 might stop us from travelling, but it can't stop the excitement building towards France 2023. This is where it starts. There can be no better place than France to celebrate the 200th anniversary of our game.

"France knows better than most the power of sport to bring a country together. In challenging times, this tournament represents a positive and exciting time for everyone, the promise of a celebration like no other. The best of rugby and the best of France." France 2023 CEO Claude Atcher

"In 2023 we all want to have the pleasure of being back in stadiums. To be there with friends, with family. We have the ambition to promote it as a festival event. It's a mission we have given ourselves and we want to make it better every day." "If in 2023 we are still unsure if people will be back in stadiums we will have bigger problems than the Rugby World Cup. We do have cancellation insurance in the event of a pandemic."

France coach Fabien Galthie, whose team were drawn with three-times champions New Zealand in Pool A "We think that the team will be ready for the competition. We know that New Zealand is going to be one of the favourites. They have won the competition three times.

"To play at home is going to be a fantastic challenge for each player who plays for France. It's going to be a big motivation... We will be ready to play our best rugby. There will be pressure but we'll have the freedom to play our best." New Zealand coach Ian Foster

"The World Cup's a very special event and there's no such thing as an easy Pool. We've got a lot of history of playing Italy. "We missed out on playing them at the last World Cup because of a hurricane so in some ways it's going to be a special occasion to play them.

"To have France in our pool is going to be special, it's a country with a lot of history and we've watched in admiration as they rebuild their team, they're building something very special for 2023." Italy coach Franco Smith, whose team are also in Pool A

"Obviously, New Zealand will be a big challenge but it's also a big inspiration for our guys. France are hosting it, so we really have the odds stacked against us." South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber, whose team are in Pool B with Ireland and Scotland

"I must say I'm quite excited. We will really have to be on top of our game just to get out of this Pool. It's funny to think one of South Africa, Ireland or Scotland might not make it out to the playoff stages. "It's going to be a tough Pool and I'm very much looking forward to it."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell "There's nothing like a Rugby World Cup draw to get the juices flowing, so super excited. We'll have to play some good rugby to get out of the group.

"I suppose we know where the journey is heading to now though there's a few gaps that need to be filled in because of COVID-19." Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

"There's an excitement when you see the draw and look ahead to Paris in two years time and then there's the reality of who you are going to play against. I believe it's the toughest group. "On current world rankings, Ireland are fifth, South Africa are the world champions and first and we are ranked seventh, which means it's going to be very competitive."

Australia coach Dave Rennie, whose team are in Pool C with Fiji and Wales "We're in our infancy you might say. We've got some good young kids coming through and we've learned a lot about each other in the last weeks. We've got a lot to build on but obviously excited for the World Cup. It's a long way off but the draw makes it a bit of a reality now."

Fiji coach Vern Cotter "It's actually quite similar to the 2019 Pool, so we will prepare as best we can. I think we sit in the middle of this pool and there's teams underneath us that were shining at the 2019 World Cup. You've got to be very careful of everybody."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac "It's a similar pool but in another country, but certainly very excited. Obviously, Fiji have just been in the Nations Cup and certainly I've got an affinity there having coached Fiji.

"It does give us now a focal point and obviously Australia is going to be a big challenge." England coach Eddie Jones, whose team are in Pool D with Argentina and Japan

"I think the quality of all the Pools is very high. It's going to be a challenge... It's probably the most contrasting Pool in terms of the teams' styles, which makes it the most interesting." Argentina coach Mario Ledesma

"The Pools are all even. We always have to be in the third place in the Pool. That's very difficult. Now that we know our Pool we have to concentrate on what follows." Japan coach Jamie Joseph

"I think that we haven't played any rugby this year which hasn't really helped our cause. Both England and Argentina are two powerhouse teams who recently beat the All Blacks. "We've had a year off (because of COVID-19) and we need to get back on track. The first thing we need to do is get our domestic rugby up and running again."

South Africa World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi "It's a tough pool. I am pretty excited about it. Ireland and Scotland, I highly rate, and we will have to be as prepared as we can be.

"There is a lot of rugby that still needs to be played and we have to focus so we are ready for the time when we are able to play rugby again." England captain Owen Farrell, whose team were drawn in Pool D with Japan and Argentina

"It's a great pool. If you look across them all, they're all tough pools, but the way that Japan and Argentina are going at the minute, obviously it's going to be a tough pool."