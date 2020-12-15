Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burns will provide experience in absence of Warner: Lehmann

The one good thing about Joe Burns is his record shows when he does get runs he gets hundreds and thats a big win in terms of Test-match play, Lehmann was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.I think theyll stick with him, but thats only my personal opinion.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:53 IST
Burns will provide experience in absence of Warner: Lehmann
Darren Lehmann Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has backed incumbent opener Joe Burns to play the first Test against India, saying he will provide the hosts with experience in the absence of injured David Warner. Burns has had a woeful run recently, managing just 62 runs at 6.89 with a highest score of 29 in his last nine first-class innings.

In the two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series, Burns failed to reach double digits, scoring 4, 0, 0 and 1 in the four innings. ''The one good thing about Joe Burns is his record shows when he does get runs he gets hundreds and that's a big win in terms of Test-match play,'' Lehmann was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

''I think they'll stick with him, but that's only my personal opinion. I think they probably should. A lot of people want to change things around and if David Warner was there it might be a bit different for him. But with no Warner I think you've got to have some sort of experience,'' he added. Burns' below-par start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season gave rise to a widespread debate as several former cricketers called for the prodigiously talented Will Pucovski to be handed a Test debut.

But now with star opener Warner out with a groin injury and Pucovski suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game, the home team had to add Marcus Harris to the squad. ''It's always a tough call picking a side as I know. There are a lot of outside influences. At the end of the day they'll just make a call and go with it,'' Lehmann said.

''There is nothing wrong with sticking with Joe Burns. He'll have to get some runs and he probably understands that. ''But he's a good player who plays fast bowling pretty well and they've got a pretty good fast bowling attack.'' Despite the horrible run, Lehmann feels Burns has the talent and the runs will come for the opener.

''He just needs a little bit of luck. He hasn't had much luck, coupled with a couple of indifferent shots. But cricket can turn quite quickly,'' he said. ''He's got a great pull shot, hook shot and can take the game on if needs to and can leave the ball well. The runs will come for Joe if he keeps doing the basics well enough. It's all mental now I think.''

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's parliament passes law effectively banning same-sex adoption

Hungarys parliament, where the ruling nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a two-thirds majority, passed a law on Tuesday which practically bans adoptions by same-sex couples.The legislation, proposed by Orbans govern...

India and UK to move forward on trade talks as Johnson plans visit

India and Britain will push negotiations on trade ties, their foreign ministers said after talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, as both countries seek to restart economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishanka...

Soccer-Messi salary at Barca 'unsustainable', says presidential candidate

Lionel Messis salary is too big for Barcelona due to their financial predicament, presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has said, adding that he wishes to keep the clubs all-time top scorer on a reduced contract. Messi, who sought an exit fr...

Congress sets in motion process for picking new chief for Telangana unit

After successive electoral defeats, Congress in Telangana is now faced with the task of choosing a successor to its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has resigned from the post after the partys dismal showing in the recent civic poll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020