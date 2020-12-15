Left Menu
Development News Edition

A fully fit Bumrah will be key for India in retaining Test series Down Under, says Border

If he fires up like he did last time, get important wickets, ruffle a few feathers with the ball, I reckon he could be the real difference, he added ahead of the series to be telecast live by Sony Networks.Bumrah accounted for 21 wickets in four matches in 2018-19, playing a key role in Indias first-ever Test series win in Australia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:53 IST
A fully fit Bumrah will be key for India in retaining Test series Down Under, says Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border believes a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah will be the key to India's prospects of retaining the four-match Test series Down Under. Calling himself a big fan of the India pace spearhead, Border said Bumrah has the potential to make a difference between the two sides in the much-anticipated rubber, starting in Adelaide from Thursday.

''Well I am a huge fan of Bumrah. If he keeps himself fit. We are talking of a guy who can win games for you fellows. I worry about him because on our pitches you get a little bit of bounce and sideways movement,'' said Border. ''For India to win, I am worried about Bumrah. If he fires up like he did last time, get important wickets, ruffle a few feathers with the ball, I reckon he could be the real difference,'' he added ahead of the series to be telecast live by Sony Networks.

Bumrah accounted for 21 wickets in four matches in 2018-19, playing a key role in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia. ''You always think that your batting line-up will get enough runs, you need the 20 wickets to win the Test. If he stays fit, he is the one who is going to be a key,'' the former Australia skipper added.

''He (Bumrah) is a ripper. Just the way he plays his cricket, always has smile on his face. Lethal when he gets his rhythm going.'' From Australia's point of view, Border picked young all-rounder Cameroon Green as the player to watch out for in the series. ''For Australia, Cameroon Green, he is a really good young cricketer. He is someone to watch. He ia big tall lad and his batting is really good, gives the ball good whack and he's got great technique,'' he said.

Border also said the Indians will feel the absence of Virat Kohli once he returns home after the opening Test to attend to the birth of his first child. ''I agree, there will be a huge gap in that line-up -- just his (Kohli's) presence around that team and out on the field. I think the Aussies will really enjoy that they don't have to bowl to him for three of the Test matches. ''So he will want to hit the ground running at Adelaide and try and get India off to a flying start and see what happens from there,'' he said.

''It's hard to replace anyone like him. So we have to wait and see the impact it has but surely the Aussies will be favourites for the games where he is not playing. That is for sure.'' Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar agreed with Border, saying Kohli's return would act as a huge advantage for Australia. ''I think it is a huge boost for the Australians, a man who has six hundreds in 12 Tests in Australia. It is a huge boost for Australians not to be bowling to Kohli in the last the three Tests,'' he said.

''...(But) somebody or the other from the Indian ranks lift themselves up to make up for his absence. ''... And therefore like I said that though it is going to be a huge boost for the Australians, for the Indians it will be a great incentive to lift their game up, for everybody to give that extra to make up for his absence,'' Gavaskar added..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive

Turkeys defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions on him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had shaken their...

Six vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India

Informing that the Drugs Controller General of India has granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India, NITI Aayog Member Health Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical ...

Soccer-Under pressure coaches battle to rival Juventus in challenge to Milan

Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan on Wednesday, with two fiery, under pressure, coaches out to prove they have what it takes to sustain a Serie A title challenge this season. Napolis season appeared to be heading for trouble just as it ...

Dec. 23 is new target date for EU vaccine approval - govt source

The German government has been told by the European Commission that Dec. 23 has now been set as the target date for making a recommendation on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, a government source said on Tuesday.Approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020