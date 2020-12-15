Boxing-'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:53 IST
YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches on Tuesday as he called out Ireland's former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy. Paul, fresh off a brutal knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, offered McGregor $50 million to step into the ring.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning -- 50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered," Paul said while performing his best impersonation of McGregor, holding a cigar in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other. "But, you're scared to fight me, Conor! You're ducking me because you don't want to lose to a YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Paul, whose brother Logan -- also a social media influencer -- will face Floyd Mayweather in February in an equally bizarre exhibition bout, also took aim at Dustin Poirier, McGregor's next opponent, with a bizarre claim that his dog had more followers on Instagram than the 31-year-old American.

