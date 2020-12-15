Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amandeep seeks to close year with a win and Hero Order of Merit

Another strong contender for the title is Vani Kapoor, who will want to close the year on a high as she plays with amateur Avani Prashanth and Saaniya Sharma.Amandeep starts the event with winnings of Rs 7,04,400, while Vani, who has won Rs 6,35,900, has a chance to overtake her with a win.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:50 IST
Amandeep seeks to close year with a win and Hero Order of Merit

Fresh from her second victory of the season, Order of Merit leader Amandeep Drall will look to close the year with another win when the ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour gets underway here on Wednesday. The Kapurthala professional, who won from start to finish at the DLF Golf and Country Club, has been very consistent and is a strong favourite for the Rs 10 lakh event. She has grouped with Shagun Narain and Seher Atwal for the first round.

Pranavi Urs, the only player other than Amandeep to have won twice this year, is grouped with Gursimar Badwal and Hitaashee Bakshi. She won back-to-back titles before the pandemic, first as an amateur and then as a pro on her first start in paid ranks. Tvesa Malik, who has had the best international season from amongst the Women's Golf Association of India members, will seek her first title of the year. She plays her opening round with Jahanvi Bakshi and Afshan Fatima.

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari find themselves together in the last group of the first day with Anisha Agarwalla as the third player. Another strong contender for the title is Vani Kapoor, who will want to close the year on a high as she plays with amateur Avani Prashanth and Saaniya Sharma.

Amandeep starts the event with winnings of Rs 7,04,400, while Vani, who has won Rs 6,35,900, has a chance to overtake her with a win. Both have played seven events each this season..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM takes stroll in 'white desert', attends cultural event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a cultural programme at Tent City near here in Kutch district on Tuesday evening before wrapping up his day- long visit to Gujarat. Well-known Gujarati folk singers Osman Mir and Geeta Rabari performed...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal in Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Will miss Ishant, no decision on combination Rahane spells...

Cold tightens its grip in north India, dense fog engulfs many states

Cold conditions intensified in parts of north India on Tuesday and dense fog engulfed many states as Delhi registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far while night temperatures in Kashmir dipped below the freezing point. F...

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020