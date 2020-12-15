Amandeep seeks to close year with a win and Hero Order of Merit

Fresh from her second victory of the season, Order of Merit leader Amandeep Drall will look to close the year with another win when the ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour gets underway here on Wednesday. The Kapurthala professional, who won from start to finish at the DLF Golf and Country Club, has been very consistent and is a strong favourite for the Rs 10 lakh event. She has grouped with Shagun Narain and Seher Atwal for the first round.

Pranavi Urs, the only player other than Amandeep to have won twice this year, is grouped with Gursimar Badwal and Hitaashee Bakshi. She won back-to-back titles before the pandemic, first as an amateur and then as a pro on her first start in paid ranks. Tvesa Malik, who has had the best international season from amongst the Women's Golf Association of India members, will seek her first title of the year. She plays her opening round with Jahanvi Bakshi and Afshan Fatima.

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari find themselves together in the last group of the first day with Anisha Agarwalla as the third player. Another strong contender for the title is Vani Kapoor, who will want to close the year on a high as she plays with amateur Avani Prashanth and Saaniya Sharma.

Amandeep starts the event with winnings of Rs 7,04,400, while Vani, who has won Rs 6,35,900, has a chance to overtake her with a win. Both have played seven events each this season..