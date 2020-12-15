Left Menu
Cricket-West Indies agree to tour Bangladesh in January

The approval was made after recommendations from Cricket West Indies' medical advisory committee, who inspected the COVID-19 protocols in place at two venues -- Dhaka and Chittagong. "CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the West Indies Players' Association to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit," it said in a statement.

West Indies have agreed "in principle" to a tour of Bangladesh in January and February to play three one-day internationals (ODI) and two tests, the two countries' cricket boards announced on Tuesday. The approval was made after recommendations from Cricket West Indies' medical advisory committee, who inspected the COVID-19 protocols in place at two venues -- Dhaka and Chittagong.

"CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the West Indies Players' Association to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit," it said in a statement. West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Jan. 10 where they will go into quarantine. The ODI series is to be played from Jan. 20 followed by the test series on Feb. 3.

SCHEDULE First ODI: Jan. 20 in Dhaka

Second ODI: Jan. 22 in Dhaka Third ODI: Jan. 25 in Chittagong

First test: Feb. 3-7 in Chittagong Second test: Feb. 11-15 in Dhaka

