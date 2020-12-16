Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:32 IST
NBA-'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks
NBA Logo Image Credit: ANI

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday. "This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

The "supermax" deal is worth $228 million, ESPN reported https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1338913198775422977, and will go into effect after the 2020-2021 season, which starts on Dec. 22. The four-time All-Star, who also claimed MVP honors in 2019, was born in Athens with his outsized talent earning him the nickname "the Greek Freak."

He averaged 29.5 points per game in the 2019-2020 regular season and led the Bucks to the conference semi-finals, where they were upset by the Miami Heat in five games.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. tariffs over currency issue would harm ties with Vietnam -U.S. Chamber

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged the U.S. government on Tuesday not to impose tariffs on Vietnam over the alleged undervaluation of its currency, saying Vietnam did not meet the U.S. Treasurys three-part test for unfair currency practices...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises

Stocks gained and the dollar hovered near a 2-12-year low on Tuesday as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.Optimism that a 1.4 trillion s...

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020