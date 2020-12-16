Left Menu
Soccer-West Brom manager Bilic facing sack: reports

They have also drawn four games and lost eight. The BBC, Guardian and the Times all reported that Bilic, who was appointed West Brom boss in June 2019, could be sacked on Wednesday despite the club's draw at Etihad Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 07:58 IST
However, after Tuesday's game the 52-year-old Croatian did not appear to be a man under pressure. "To be fair, I'm not bothered," he told reporters.

"I'm doing my job. I'm enjoying it. I'm working hard for myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that's all. "Everything else is out of my control. I'm not really that bothered what's happening behind the scenes. I don't care."

West Brom, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, next host Aston Villa on Sunday.

