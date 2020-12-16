Left Menu
Manchester United needed to give me more time as in-charge, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that he felt that his former club Manchester United did not give him enough time to put his project together as a coach.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:40 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that he felt that his former club Manchester United did not give him enough time to put his project together as a coach. Mourinho recently celebrated one year of being in-charge of Tottenham and his side has given him a reason to smile after showing consistent performances this season in the Premier League.

Tottenham are currently at the top of Premier League standings on the basis of goal difference, and the side will now face Liverpool later today in a top of the table clash. "In a certain period of my career, with a profile of club I was getting in hands, we didn't need as much time to reach success. We did it at Porto, Inter, Real [Madrid], Chelsea, both times, we did it without that need of that longevity and also my desire to try different things and my crazy desire to go to many countries, and to try to win it, and try to get different experiences in many different countries, was perfect because was about winning, and goodbye, and let's try another thing," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"The first club where I felt I need time and time was not given was at Manchester United because I felt that I left at the middle of the process, but I learn very early to respect decisions, which I did at United. We did what we did, we did what was possible to do, and we move on. I am happy, they are happy, and we have a great relation, which is something I am very proud always to say, when I leave clubs, I keep a very good relationship with everybody, and United is one more example of that," he added. Mourinho had joined Tottenham eleven months after he was sacked at Manchester United. He was in charge of the Red Devils for two and a half years.

"Now, in Tottenham, I know the profile of job I have in hands, and hopefully until now I am enjoying very, very much to be in the club, I believe that the club is happy to work with me, so I see myself staying for a long time, but if we can accelerate the process, like we are accelerating, and being doing good things like we are doing, of course, we are not going to waste time," Mourinho said. (ANI)

