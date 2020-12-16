Left Menu
Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem blessed with baby girl

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl, the former announced on Wednesday.

16-12-2020
Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem blessed with baby girl
Kane Williamson with his newborn baby (Photo/ Kane Williamson Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl, the former announced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Kane Williamson shared a photo of him holding his newborn and he captioned the post: "Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family."

Williamson had missed the second Test against West Indies last week and as a result, Tom Latham led the side to a win in his absence. At that time, New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said that Williamson would not be playing in order to be with his wife Sarah Raheem in Tauranga for the birth of their first child.

Williamson's career-best score of 251 in the first Test against West Indies had helped him jump up two places to join Virat Kohli at the number two spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. With his recent performance, he gained 74 points, moving from 812 to 886. New Zealand won the two-match Test series against Windies and as a result, the side moved to the third spot in World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

New Zealand also is close to attaining the number one ranking in Test cricket. The side is just behind Australia at the number one spot on decimal points. Williamson will next be seen in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. He will miss the first T20I but will return for the final two matches.

