Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banters will go on but can't compromise on quality of cricket, says Kohli

As the Indian team gears up to face Australia in the much-anticipated Test series, skipper Virat Kohli said that on-field banters will continue, but the quality of cricket should not be compromised at the highest level. In the 2018-19 series, both the teams engaged in banter that caught media attention.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:09 IST
Banters will go on but can't compromise on quality of cricket, says Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

As the Indian team gears up to face Australia in the much-anticipated Test series, skipper Virat Kohli said that on-field banters will continue, but the quality of cricket should not be compromised at the highest level. In the 2018-19 series, both the teams engaged in banter that caught media attention. "I think it is a combination of all those factors. I think this year has made people realise a lot of things which might not have been necessary in the past where you hold grudges or you have unnecessary tension between teams or individuals which is absolutely pointless, you still gonna be professional and make sure you are positive and aggressive in your body language and the way you go about things on the field," Kohli said in the press conference ahead of the Test series.

This time Kohli feels that on-field banters are not going to be personal because of the coronavirus pandemic and players bonding due to the Indian Premier League. "But I don't think that things are going to be as personal as they used to be before because of the fact that we understand we are contributing to the larger cause and it is the quality of cricket that standout and obviously you gonna try to score runs. At the end of the day, unnecessary stuff is gonna be filtered out pretty much by itself.

"It could be a culmination of playing IPL together, Australia changing their approach to an extent and also as I said just the way things have panned out this year everyone is grateful for the opportunity to be back on the field," he added. Kohli further added that 'quality of cricket' is the only thing that matters at the end of the day and one should maintain that on the ground.

"It is not like the games haven't been as intense or as competitive it's the unnecessary stuff which is been filtered out and I feel there is much more respect between the sides and you can see that on the field. I hope that cricket continues to be competitive we should not compromise on the quality of cricket and banters gonna go on here and there all the time. That's the highest level of cricket that we play in and it is gonna be very competitive," Kohli said. "There's gonna be tension, stress, emotions and flaring every now and then but I don't foresee anything getting personal anymore and I think all of us are getting smarter in few more years into our career so we gonna make better choices but make sure that the quality of the cricket remains," the skipper added.

Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have been named in India's playing XI for the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. India's playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu refers to media reports on demands of agitating farmers

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed the hope that a reasonable solution will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers since both the government and the farmers are willing to talk to each other....

Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula Ones Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this seasons Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiu...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020