Spurs have got dangerous attacking players: Neco Williams

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:34 IST
Neco Williams (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their Premier League clash, Liverpool's Neco Williams said Tottenham has got dangerous attacking players and in order to contain the threat, his side will have to be at their best. "Spurs have got dangerous attacking players in their side and we're aware of that. Obviously, they've got some fantastic players, they've got quick players and if we stay together as a team and play our best then we'll keep them quiet. Hopefully, we'll rely on our attacking forward players to get the goals and hopefully, we'll get the win," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

Liverpool is placed in the second position on the Premier League table with 25 points, only behind Tottenham, who are ahead on the basis of goal difference. Williams said the players are not looking too far ahead and taking it game by game.

"There's that many games now, we can't look too forward. We have to take it game by game and obviously, the game coming up is going to be a massive game and a tough battle," he said. "But with the squad we've got now and the mentality we've got, I think it's going to be a great game. All we're focusing on is getting the win and getting the three points. Hopefully we'll put on a good performance for the fans and for everyone around the world to watch and get the three points," Williams added.

Liverpool and Tottenham will lock horns in the Premier League on Thursday. (ANI)

