Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

Doha beat Riyadh to clinch the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games at the general assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia on Wednesday in Muscat, the regional governing body announced. OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah announced the winner at the conclusion of the vote, which was live streamed, adding that Riyadh would host the 2034 edition of the Games.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:51 IST
Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

Doha beat Riyadh to clinch the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games at the general assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia on Wednesday in Muscat, the regional governing body announced.

OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah announced the winner at the conclusion of the vote, which was live streamed, adding that Riyadh would host the 2034 edition of the Games. "I can now announce... that the city who had the highest vote and will host 2030 is Doha," Sheikh Ahmad said. "The second hosting city, for 2034, is Riyadh."

Bitter neighbours Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are locked in a long-running political dispute, had bid for the hosting rights to the second-biggest multi-sport event after the Olympics. In an attempt to prevent a diplomatic dispute, Sheikh Ahmad said on Tuesday he was looking to avoid a vote by persuading one city to hold the 2030 Games while the other staged the following edition in 2034.

Ng Ser Miang, the chairman of the OCA advisory committee and vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the proposed hosting solution was akin to the IOC decision to award the Olympics to Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028. However, a senior OCA member confirmed to Reuters that the members were only voting to select who hosts it in 2030 at Wednesday's general assembly.

Saudi Arabia asked the OCA to halt electronic voting due to "the possibility of technical fraud", the Saudi state TV reported, and members were seen casting their ballots physically in a box later. Qatar, a natural gas rich Gulf state with a population of just over 2.6 million, has used its financial clout to land some of the sporting world's biggest events, including the 2022 soccer World Cup.

Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have maintained a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Brom sacks head coach Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday announced that the club has parted ways with the head coach Slaven Bilic. The announcement comes a day after West Brom managed to secure a surprise result by holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the Pre...

Bain Capital-International Cargo Terminals and Infra deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved Bain Capital Groups acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure under the green channel route. This is the 20th green channel filing, the regulator sai...

Myntra eyes 4 mn shoppers for 'End of Reason Sale'; expects good demand from tier-II, III markets

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday said it expects about 4 million people to shop on its platform during its End of Reason Sale EORS slated for later this month, with tier-II and III markets accounting for around 50 per cent of the sales....

U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.The justices took up an appeal by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020