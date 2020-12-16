Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:25 IST
Rugby-COVID-19 cases at Exeter forces cancellation of two Champions Cup games

Sunday's Champions Cup pool match between defending champions Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse has been called off after a number of Exeter players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Wednesday. Due to the public health guidelines in place, EPCR said Exeter cannot send a matchday squad to fulfil the fixture which was to be held at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse.

The positive tests also had a knock on effect with Glasgow Warriors' match against Lyon on Saturday also being cancelled after the Scottish side's players went into self-isolation following their match against Exeter over the weekend. "As per its COVID-19 protocol, EPCR will convene Match Result Resolution Committees to determine the results of the cancelled matches and the decisions of the committees will be communicated as soon as practicable," the body said in a statement.

