Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-COVID-19 cases at Exeter force cancellation of two Champions Cup games

"Glasgow Warriors will now turn its attention to mitigating any further risks to its squad to protect the upcoming 1872 Cup fixtures against Edinburgh (on Dec. 27 and Jan. 2) in the Guinness PRO14," the Warriors said. Sale Sharks' hopes of reaching the Premiership playoffs last season ended when 27 positive COVID-19 tests among their players and staff led to their match against Worcester Warriors being cancelled after an initial postponement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:59 IST
Rugby-COVID-19 cases at Exeter force cancellation of two Champions Cup games

Sunday's Champions Cup pool match between defending champions Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse has been called off after a number of Exeter players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Wednesday.

Due to the public health guidelines in place, EPCR said Exeter cannot send a matchday squad to fulfil the fixture which was to be held at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse. The positive tests also had a knock-on effect with Glasgow Warriors' match against Lyon on Saturday also being cancelled after the Scottish side's players went into self-isolation following their match against Exeter over the weekend.

"As per its COVID-19 protocol, EPCR will convene Match Result Resolution Committees to determine the results of the cancelled matches and the decisions of the committees will be communicated as soon as practicable," the body said in a statement. Exeter, Lyon and Toulouse all won their first round Pool B matches last week.

The Warriors said a total of 20 players who played Exeter are now self-isolating. "Glasgow Warriors will now turn its attention to mitigating any further risks to its squad to protect the upcoming 1872 Cup fixtures against Edinburgh (on Dec. 27 and Jan. 2) in the Guinness PRO14," the Warriors said.

Sale Sharks' hopes of reaching the Premiership playoffs last season ended when 27 positive COVID-19 tests among their players and staff led to their match against Worcester Warriors being cancelled after an initial postponement. The forfeit meant Worcester were handed a 20-0 victory.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-After the cheers come jeers for Germany's Merkel over COVID-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel banged the podium in frustration as she implored Germans this month to reduce social contacts to curb the spread of COVID-19.At one point in her unusually passionate address to parliament, during which she was heckl...

13 BJP legislators given Cabinet rank in Karnataka

Thirteen BJP legislators in Karnataka, appointed as the heads of various boards and corporations, were on Wednesday given the Cabinet rank. According to official notifications, four other legislators have been given the Minister of State ra...

Attorney general speaks publicly about fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said hes confident he didnt commit a crime when he struck and killed a man as he drove along a dark highway in September. Its the first time Ravnsborg has talked publicly about the crash that ki...

Rs 3,500 crore assistance will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers: Amit Shah

With the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving an assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is continuously w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020