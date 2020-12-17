Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhawan wishes luck to Indian team for pink-ball Test against Australia

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday wished luck to the Indian team for the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:49 IST
Dhawan wishes luck to Indian team for pink-ball Test against Australia
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ Shikhar Dhawan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday wished luck to the Indian team for the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Good luck to #TeamIndia for the Pink Ball Test! Backing the boys out there and looking forward to an exciting game of cricket."

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Both the teams were hard to distinguish in the limited-overs series as hosts won the ODI series 2-1 while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series 2-1. Dhawan featured in the white-ball series and scored 201 runs including two-fifties.

The first Test of the four-match series is played with pink-ball while the rest of the series will be played with red-ball. Virat Kohli-led side announced their playing XI a day before the game which included Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha.

The visitors have opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner. On the other hand, Tim Paine-led side has handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Cameron Green before the toss. Pacer Pat Cummins presented the 459th Australian Test cap to Green.

Australia have picked Joe Burns ahead of Marcus Harris as Matthew Wade's partner in the opening. The hosts are also going with three pacers and one spinner. India's playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia's playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter reverts to old retweet function after U.S. election

Twitter Inc is reversing changes made to its retweet function intended to curb the spread of misinformation during the U.S. presidential election, the company said. The microblogging site had in October made it difficult for users to retwee...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at record highs as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.Stocks tr...

Money Heist Season 5: Mario de la Rosa returns as Suárez, joining of one more villain

We are yet to get the official release date for Money Heist Season 5 aka La casa de papel Season 5 but fans no longer can wait to know what they can see next. The streaming giant announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series ...

Family behind Purdue Pharma to face congressional scrutiny

Members of the family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are scheduled to make a rare appearance Thursday in a public forum, answering questions from a congressional panel about their role in the nations long-running opioid addiction cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020