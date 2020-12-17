Motera Stadium to host knockout matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Left Menu
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning January 10 next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:58 IST
Motera Stadium (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning January 10 next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (Jan 26-27), semi-finals (Jan 29), and the finals (Jan 31) of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, and Mumbai have been chosen as the venues for the five Elite groups respectively, while Chennai will be hosting the plate group games. Karnataka, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last time around will open their title defence against Jammu and Kashmir on January 10.

The BCCI has asked all the teams to report at their respective base by January 2 at the team hotel and then they have to undergo quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities. All players and support staff will be undergoing COVID-19 tests on January 2, 4 and 6, at the respective team hotels and after passing the tests, they can begin with practice sessions from January 8.

The teams will assemble in their bio-hubs on January 2 and the final is set to be played on January 31. The BCCI had informed the state associations of the decision to organise the T20 tournament through the mail after having sought feedback from them on how the state bodies wish to see the domestic season pan out.

Adding on, the BCCI secretary said: "The BCCI will subsequently seek further feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament/tournaments and a decision will be taken after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make the arrangements accordingly." (ANI)

