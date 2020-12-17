Left Menu
With this attitude, we'll be where we should be: Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes that his side's 'attitude and intensity' in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad can bring them back where they deserve to be.

17-12-2020
Barcelona manager Roland Koeman . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes that his side's 'attitude and intensity' in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad can bring them back where they deserve to be. Koeman hailed his team's display as goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong earned a 23rd successive home league win against Sociedad.

Barca controlled from the kick-off but were not able to record a shot on goal in the first 25 minutes, as the home side fell behind to Willian Jose's 27th-minute effort at Camp Nou. But two goals in the space of 12 minutes before half-time flipped the game in Barca's favour and Koeman insisted his players showed the characteristics needed to improve on their patchy form.

"With this attitude and this intensity, we will be where we should be. [It was] surely the best first half [of the season]. We were good with the ball and we pressed well," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying after the match. "The second half Real played a great game. It was a high-level clash with a lot of intensity. You cannot control a game for 90 minutes. The wear and tear on the team has been impressive. We deserved to win for attitude," he added.

Barcelona played a more reactive game after half-time against the second-placed La Liga outfit, logging only 38.6 per cent possession as they protected their lead. Alexander Isak threatened a late equaliser but Marc-Andre ter Stegen blocked the Swedish winger's effort, the Barca goalkeeper's only save of note in the second half.

Barcelona are at fifth spot in the La Liga standings with 20 points in 12 games. They will next take on 12th-placed Valencia on Saturday. (ANI)

