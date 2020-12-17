India 41/2 in opening session of first Test against Australia

India 41/2 in opening session of first Test against AustraliaPTI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:42 IST
Opting to bat, India made 41 for 2 at the end of the opening session in the first Test against Australia here on Thursday
Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli were batting on 17 and 5 respectively at the break in the day/night pink-ball match
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took the wickets of Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mayank Agarwal (17) respectively Brief Scores: India: 41 for 2 in 25 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara batting 17, Virat Kohli batting 5; Mitchell Starc 1/17, Pat Cummins 1/3).
