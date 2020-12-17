Left Menu
IPG Group bags exclusive rights for Singapore T10 league

Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) has awarded the marketing and organising rights for the SCA T10 Cricket to Dubai-based Innovative Production Group (IPG).

Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) has awarded the marketing and organising rights for the SCA T10 Cricket to Dubai-based Innovative Production Group (IPG). Five companies had submitted expression of interest (EOI) after SCA had floated an RFP (request for proposal) for the sale of rights in August this year. The IPG Group has emerged as the highest bidder for the rights. This is the second major cricket league for which the IPG Group has bagged the rights after the successful Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka.

President of Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) Mahmood Gaznavi said, "T10 is a great new dimension of cricket that represents the vastness of the audience. We have shown in the past that Singapore is the ideal host for this great sport with the history of hosting India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. I believe that Singapore is the ideal destination to bridge cultures through cricket. Singapore Cricket Association is ready to celebrate this great sport and looks forward to bringing our vision to life with the IPG Group." Anil Mohan, a veteran of sports broadcasting and CEO of the IPG Group said, "We at IPG are excited with this opportunity and we are confident of making SCA T10 one of the premier sporting leagues in the world. We thank SCA and the leadership team for giving us this opportunity."

The 10-year rights bagged by the IPG Group include TV and digital broadcasting rights, production rights, franchisee sales rights and league management rights. This is the first T10 league where both men and women's teams will be participating. The first year will have six teams in the fray and the number will be increased to eight teams from the third year onwards. The league is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15, 2021 at the Singapore Sports Hub, a fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Kallang, Singapore. (ANI)

