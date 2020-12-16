Left Menu
Abu Dhabi T10 league: Delhi Bulls appoint Flower as head coach, Bravo as captain

Delhi Bulls has appointed former England head coach Andy Flower as the head coach and Dwayne Bravo as captain of the team going into the fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:24 IST
Abu Dhabi T10 league: Delhi Bulls appoint Flower as head coach, Bravo as captain
Andy Flower. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Bulls has appointed former England head coach Andy Flower as the head coach and Dwayne Bravo as captain of the team going into the fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Flower replaces Stephen Fleming who had mixed fortunes in his two years with the team. The Bulls management also announced appointments of Azhar Mahmood and James Foster as assistants to Flower.

With a new and dynamic coaching setup, the Bulls signed the fierce West Indies all-rounder and 'Icon player' Bravo. He is accompanied by Evin Lewis as the other new signing. Speaking about Flower's appointment, Neelesh Bhatnagar, owner of Delhi Bulls, said: "Whilst we thank Stephen Fleming for his contribution to the franchise, the time was right to change strategies and move in a new direction. The years of expertise and the continued success of Andy Flower could make all the difference this year, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on board.

"We have had some good players represent our franchise over the years, but we simply need to find the right rhythm, mix of skills sets, and player combinations to win games. Andy will be visiting Abu Dhabi to participate in the draft, playing a significant role in choosing the right team." Key members of the squad from last season that has been retained are; West-Indian batsman Sherfane Rutherford, U.S. pacer Ali Khan, Afghan top-order batsman and bowler Mohammad Nabi, and Sri Lankan speedster DushmanthaChameera.

Speaking on his new role, Flower said: "I am excited to join this franchise and work closely with Neelesh and rest of the team. This is an exciting new format that has been well accepted by the players and fans alike. I had a great time in this tournament last year and I am looking to use that experience to help the Bulls achieve success. "We have retained experienced as well as young players who will play a big role in this team's fortunes. But the aim now is to look towards the main draft to secure our primary targets and create a dynamic squad to play under Bravo." (ANI)

