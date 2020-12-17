Left Menu
France's Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 - Presidency

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," his office said in a statement. "This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms." The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

