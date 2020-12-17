France's Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 - Presidency

France's Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 - PresidencyReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.
"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," his office said in a statement. "This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms." The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.
