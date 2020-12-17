Left Menu
Not a master-class, but we take three points: RB Leipzig manager

After a win over Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said the performance of his side was "by no means a master-class" but taking three points from the game was the "most important" thing.

17-12-2020
Not a master-class, but we take three points: RB Leipzig manager
Julian Nagelsmann (Photo/ RB Leipzig Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After a win over Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said the performance of his side was "by no means a master-class" but taking three points from the game was the "most important" thing. RB Leipzig registered a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim in Bundesliga here on Thursday. Yussuf Poulsen netted the only goal scored in the match in the 60th minute.

"Games like today's are tough, but you have to win them to stay at the top end of the table. It was by no means a master-class from us today, but the three points are the most important thing. Now we've build a little bit of a gap between us and fourth place, and can focus more on individual games," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying. "In the first half, we had some good transitions but failed to get the ball into the box. At half time, we changed a little bit and made some substitutions. In doing so, we were able to control the game more and bring some more calmness to the game," he added.

Nagelsmann further stated that the build-up to the goal was "really good" and his team played just like they discussed at the break. "The build-up to the goal was really good. It was wonderful between the lines and with depth; it's what we discussed at the break. After the goal, the game didn't have many chances. Peter Gulacsi made a great save to prevent the equaliser," he said.

RB Leipzig is currently placed in the third position on the Bundesliga table with 27 points, only one point behind the table-toppers Leverkusen. (ANI)

