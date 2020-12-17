Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Kohli, Rahane's dismissals have given hosts little edge, says Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the final hour of the opening day of the pink-ball Test has given the Australians an advantage. Kohli was leading India from the front before a silly misunderstanding between him and deputy Rahane ended his stint at the crease as the former was run out. Minutes later, Mitchell Starc struck in the very first over with the second new ball, trapping Rahane in front as India lost the fifth wicket before putting 200 runs on the board.

Pujara, who scored 43 runs in the first innings, feels the ball was in India's court until Kohli and Rahane's dismissals. The right-handed batsman, however, asserted the visitors still have a good chance of scoring 300 or even 350 provided the remaining batsmen contribute. "We were in a very good position, I would say and after losing a couple of wickets, Virat and Ajinkya both, I feel those were crucial wickets. But I still feel that we are just six down, and Ash (R Ashwin) can bat, Wriddhi can bat even our lower order will try and contribute as many runs as possible," he said while replying to ANI's query in a virtual press conference.

"So we still have a very good chance of getting close to 275, 300 and if we bat well you never know we can hit 350 also. Yes, I mean there was a stage when we were in a dominating position but after losing Virat and Ajinkya, Australia have a little bit of advantage. But we still are evenly placed in the contest," he added Pujara played a patient knock and fearlessly faced the Australian fast bowlers in conditions conducive to pace bowling. He scored 43 runs off 160 balls including two fours.

"Patience is necessary for Test cricket as you bat according to the situation. If we wickets are not helping you play aggressively also. But when bowlers are getting the help you have to be patient and you tend to not play many shots," said Pujara. At stumps, the score read 233/6 with Saha (9) and R Ashwin (15) at the crease and the Australian bowlers looking to go for the kill. For the hosts, Mitchell Starc looked a completely different character with the second new ball in hand and finished with the best figures of the day -- 2/49. (ANI)