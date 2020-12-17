Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Kohli, Rahane's dismissals have given hosts little edge, says Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the final hour of the opening day of the pink-ball Test has given the Australians an advantage.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:06 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Kohli, Rahane's dismissals have given hosts little edge, says Pujara
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the final hour of the opening day of the pink-ball Test has given the Australians an advantage. Kohli was leading India from the front before a silly misunderstanding between him and deputy Rahane ended his stint at the crease as the former was run out. Minutes later, Mitchell Starc struck in the very first over with the second new ball, trapping Rahane in front as India lost the fifth wicket before putting 200 runs on the board.

Pujara, who scored 43 runs in the first innings, feels the ball was in India's court until Kohli and Rahane's dismissals. The right-handed batsman, however, asserted the visitors still have a good chance of scoring 300 or even 350 provided the remaining batsmen contribute. "We were in a very good position, I would say and after losing a couple of wickets, Virat and Ajinkya both, I feel those were crucial wickets. But I still feel that we are just six down, and Ash (R Ashwin) can bat, Wriddhi can bat even our lower order will try and contribute as many runs as possible," he said while replying to ANI's query in a virtual press conference.

"So we still have a very good chance of getting close to 275, 300 and if we bat well you never know we can hit 350 also. Yes, I mean there was a stage when we were in a dominating position but after losing Virat and Ajinkya, Australia have a little bit of advantage. But we still are evenly placed in the contest," he added Pujara played a patient knock and fearlessly faced the Australian fast bowlers in conditions conducive to pace bowling. He scored 43 runs off 160 balls including two fours.

"Patience is necessary for Test cricket as you bat according to the situation. If we wickets are not helping you play aggressively also. But when bowlers are getting the help you have to be patient and you tend to not play many shots," said Pujara. At stumps, the score read 233/6 with Saha (9) and R Ashwin (15) at the crease and the Australian bowlers looking to go for the kill. For the hosts, Mitchell Starc looked a completely different character with the second new ball in hand and finished with the best figures of the day -- 2/49. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded repolling in Garoora District Development Council constituency in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora in view of allegations of booth capturing and other malpractices. Polling for the sixth phase o...

ED attaches assets of Surat bullion trader in DeMo PMLA case

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.12 crore of a Surat-based bullion trader in a money-laundering probe against him and others linked to the 2016 demonetisation of two currency notes, the agency said on Thursday. A 97.85-sq.mtr flat in t...

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020