Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli's run out was massive: Nathan Lyon

The run out of India skipper Virat Kohli was massive and it turned to be a momentum-shifting moment, says Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the hosts snared quick wickets towards the end of the opening day of the first Test to walk off the field smiling, here on Thursday.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:37 IST
Kohli's run out was massive: Nathan Lyon

The run out of India skipper Virat Kohli was ''massive'' and it turned to be a momentum-shifting moment, says Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the hosts snared quick wickets towards the end of the opening day of the first Test to walk off the field smiling, here on Thursday. India looked pretty settled at 188 for three after electing to bat in the series-opener when a terrible mix-up between Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli resulted in run out of the Indian captain, who made 74. When the day's proceedings ended, India were 233 for six. ''It was massive. A wicket like that, run out, specially of Virat is massive. It was good to be back on board after the Ashes. He was batting pretty well, so happy with that,'' Lyon said at the virtual press conference after the day's play.

Asked about his battle with Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (43 off 160 balls), Lyon said they both have different batting styles and he enjoyed the challenge. ''It was good fun, good conversations there but battle there is against the best players of the world. On a day-one wicket, it was a great challenge. They (Kohli and Pujara) are different in style and approach, batting against spin bowling. I am always up for the challenge against best batsmen,'' he said.

Lyon said the Australian dressing room was happy with the way things panned out for them on Thursday. ''Definitely satisfying, but we can get a lot better. We are very happy with where we are at but can keep pushing the boundaries and keep getting better as a bowling unit. We are happy, but still lot of work to do,'' Lyon, who dismissed Pujara, said. A lot of edges from the Indian batsmen fell short of the fielders and Lyon said it was not because of the wicket but skill-set of Indian batsmen. ''If you look at India's top order, they play with extremely soft hands. The wicket was pretty good. We are looking forward to bowling in the second innings. Hopefully we will have good batting innings. The wicket will only get better. The pink ball gets soft a bit early. All in all very good wicket.'' Lyon said young Cameroon Green was very impressive on his Test debut. The 21-year-old bowled nine wicket-less overs, giving away just 15 runs. ''It's exciting, isn't it. He is extremely impressive. He seems to be an exceptional cricketer, lovely fellow, I already like his company,'' he said.

Lyon also praised pacer Mitchell Starc, who according to him, has got an ''X factor.'' ''He is world class player, I love playing with him.'' The four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy can be watched live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded repolling in Garoora District Development Council constituency in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora in view of allegations of booth capturing and other malpractices. Polling for the sixth phase o...

ED attaches assets of Surat bullion trader in DeMo PMLA case

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.12 crore of a Surat-based bullion trader in a money-laundering probe against him and others linked to the 2016 demonetisation of two currency notes, the agency said on Thursday. A 97.85-sq.mtr flat in t...

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020